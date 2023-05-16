Bernadette C. (Dubois) Rochefort, 88, of Woonsocket, died May 14, 2023, surrounded by her children.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Irene (Lareau) Dubois.
Bernadette worked as a personal secretary to Samuel J. Medoff, at the I. Medoff Co. until its closure in 1982. She then worked as a legal secretary and office administrator for Attorney Lloyd R. Gariepy, until her retirement in 1994. After retiring, Bernadette kept very busy, she worked in the office at the Holt Funeral Home, she volunteered her time and served on several committees in her community.
Bernadette was philanthropic and civic minded, having served in a variety of roles throughout the years for the Woonsocket Historic District Commission, the Thundermist Regional Preservation Society, the Adopt-A-Family Program, the Woonsocket Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Autumnfest Steering Committee, the R.I. Cancer Society, and the Sojourner House. She was a past president of the Citizens Memorial School PTA, a past president of the St. Charles Mother’s Guild, and former vice chair on the Board of Commissions for the Woonsocket Housing Authority.
Oct. 22, 1991, was named Bernadette C. Rochefort Day by former Woonsocket Mayor Francis Lanctot in honor of her being chosen as the Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Bernadette was a faithful woman and active parishioner of All Saints Church, where she was a member of the finance council and coordinator and volunteer for the church food pantry.
She is survived by her four children, Kathleen Courtney and her husband, Scott, of Cumberland, Thomas Rochefort and his fiancé, Michelle, of Harrisville, Patricia Thibeault and her husband, Normand, of Dayville, Conn., and Elizabeth Gamache and her husband, Michael, of Woonsocket, with whom she lived; two sisters, Jacqueline Maurice of North Smithfield, and Paulette Cecconi of Rumford; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael Rochefort, grandmother of the late Craig Rochefort and sister of the late Paul Dubois and Madeline Boyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Rathbun Street, Woonsocket.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rhode Island Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.
