Bernard L. Lemire, 88, of Foster, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Rhode Island Hospital.
He was the loving husband of the late Nora (Kelley) Lemire.
Bernard grew up in North Scituate, R.I., and was the son of the late Louis and Bertha A. (Cottle) Lemire.
He leaves three daughters, Kim Angell and her husband, Allen, of Foster, Patricia Lemire Harnedy of Foster, Karen Lemire of Chepachet; two sons, Bernard Lemire Jr. and his wife, Leslie, of Salem, Ore., David Lemire and his wife, Kelly, of Foster; three grandchildren, Brooke Angell, Jessie Angell, Leahanna Tucker; four great-grandsons, Isaiah, Keigan, Jacen and Khai. He was the grandfather of the late Matthew Angell. He is the brother of Julia Borden and her husband, Raymond, of Scituate. He was the brother of the late Louis Lemire Jr. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Bernie served as an aviation machinists mate in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Nora and moved to Foster, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a machinist at Swarovski for 35 years before retiring.
He loved being with his family and friends, especially his annual 4th of July parties. He was a diehard New England Patriots fan. Bernie was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed many miles of riding on his motorcycle. He was a 58-year member of the American Legion Post 101 and he was a volunteer firefighter for the Foster Center Fire Station in his younger years. He loved animals, and dogs had a special place in his heart. Bernie and Nora loved dancing together, they moved as one on the dance floor.
Those who knew Bernie best considered him to be a kind, just, humble and compassionate man of great integrity whose capacity for loving others continued to grow, even through his final days on earth.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
