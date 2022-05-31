Bertha J. (Harnois) Dumond, 91, of 2 Village Way, passed away on May 29, 2022, at home.
She was the beloved wife of 45 years of the late Roland J. Dumond. Born in Woonsocket on June 21, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Emilien and Marie (DeSerres) Harnois.
She lived in Woonsocket for most of her life moving to North Smithfield in 2008. Bertha worked at Rowe Vending Co. for 23 years before retiring in 1995. She had previously worked for General Instrument and Amperex.
Bertha loved family gatherings and enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. She comes from a family of card players and was always ready to join a good card game. She liked playing bingo, and kismet and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her son, Roland D. Dumond, and his wife, Karla, of Wills Point, Texas; two daughters, Denise Goodwin of Cumberland, and Nancy Friel and her husband, Paul, of Warwick; and one brother, Rosaire Harnois, of Nice, France. She also leaves six grandchildren: Jonathan Goodwin, Kerri Vale, Joshua Dumond, Jason Dumond, Nicole Friel, and Chad Friel; seven great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Lucas P., Brooke, Giulianna, Sianna, Penelope and Lucas J. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lionel, Lucien, Robert, Alice, and Anita Harnois.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. The family will greet guests at church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
Arrangements are under the directions of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit ww.fournierandfournir.com for the guestbook.
