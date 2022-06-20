Bertha Yvonne (Magnan) Carpenter, 99, passed away June 11, 2022.
Born in Providence Feb. 9, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Leonile and Yvonne (Letourneau) Magnan, and step-daughter of the late Antoinette (St.Pierre) Magnan.
She was the wife of the late Raymond H. Carpenter; mother of Raymond J. Carpenter and his partner, Lorraine Poisson, Donald Carpenter and his wife, Helen, Debra Spink, Nancy Back, Michael Carpenter and his wife, Brenda, Julie Doire and her husband, Dennis; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 27 and the great-great-grandmother of 4. The oldest of five children, she was predeceased by her siblings: Maurice Magnan, Laurette Merola, Marie Yvonne Breault and Leo Magnan. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter Katie Bushey.
In her early years, she was educated at Saint Gabriele de Brandon, Canada. Most of her adult life she lived in Cumberland until moving to Glocester, R.I., 25 years ago. After raising her six children, Bertha was a dedicated employee holding positions with Texas Instruments, Chuck Wagon Caterers and Mark Stevens, well into her 80s.
She was an exceptionally kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She had a passion for gardening, knitting, card games and especially jigsaw puzzles. She was an incredibly strong and independent woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She proudly held onto her independence and treasured it. Bertha was a source of inspiration and strength for all her children, grandchildren and anyone who had the pleasure to know her. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., in Saint John Paul II, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Bertha’s honor, to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.