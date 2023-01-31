Bethany L. (Brooks) Paiva, 60 of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 26, 2023.
Born in Woonsocket on June 30, 1962, she was the daughter of Douglas Kershaw of Bristol, and the late Nancy M. (Sanderson) Kershaw.
Bethany was a graduate of Johnson and Wales University and later St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She began working in the culinary field, then later worked as a nurse, and finally as a bus driver while raising her children.
Bethany enjoyed Jigsaw puzzles and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was very social, especially in her community at Colonial Village, where she ran their bingo program.
Besides her father, Douglas, she leaves her children, Elizabeth Fontaine of Wendell, N.C., Ashley Perreault and her husband, Shawn, of Johnston, R.I., Sarah-Beth Blackmar and her husband, James, of Riverside, R.I., Samantha DeMaire and her husband, Jacob, of North Smithfield, R.I., and Jonathan Paiva of Woonsocket, R.I.; and her 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Miles Brooks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, R.I.
Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services and burial for Bethany will respectfully be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Bethany can be made to the North Smithfield Food Pantry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.