Betsy Lu Russell, 53, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Ann Marie (Allen) Donahue. Betsy resided in Cumberland for the past 35 years, previously residing in Lincoln.
She was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan. She loved to shop, and she loved her sweets, but most of all Betsy was devoted to her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
She was employed as a teller at the Blackstone River Federal Credit Union and the Lincoln Town Employees Credit Union.
She is survived by her siblings; Diane Reed of Saranac, N.Y.; Donna Gilmore of Warwick; Jerry Donahue of Cumberland; Michael Donahue of Lincoln; Kathleen Donahue-Labonte of Smithfield. She also leaves her companion of 11 years, Anthony Fernandes, of Cumberland, along with several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her nieces Chrissy Kilburn and Sara Donahue. She was the sister of the late Patrick B. Donahue.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Betsy's Life Celebration to being with visiting hours on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
