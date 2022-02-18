Betsy S. Lewis, 88, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Jan. 27, 2022.
She was the loving wife of the late Ralph “Bill” Lewis. Born in Plainfield, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Ramsdell) Seal.
Betsy graduated from North Plainfield High School, New Jersey, and Parsons School of Design in New York City. She was a fabric designer until her marriage on Jan. 12,1957 and worked as a freelance artist for six years after a move to Shrewsbury, Mass. She moved to Cumberland 50 years ago and was employed by the Cumberland Library until retiring in 1990.
Betsy was a member of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society and had exhibited her work locally at the Arnold Mills Art Show. She loved sewing, quilting, and especially reading lots of books. She was a member of the Four Corners Community Chapel. Family was very important to her and will be dearly missed by so many.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Lewis Jr., and her daughter, Karen Racine (David), both of Cumberland; her grandchildren, David Racine Jr., Kimberly Diebold (Andrew) of Mansfield, Mass., and Melissa Racine of Cumberland. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Wade Diebold and Shane Diebold. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you for the exceptional care given to her from The Lighthouse in Lincoln and Friendly Nursing Home in Woonsocket.
A private service was held in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial was in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland.
