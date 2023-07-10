Betty J. Maguire, age 88, died on July 7, in St. Augustine, Fla. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., in 1935; she graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1952 and resided in North Smithfield, R.I., for more than 55 years.

Betty was a loving, supportive wife for 54 years to the late James J. Maguire Jr. (year married Nov. 11, 1955 - Feb. 2010). Daughter to the late Eugenie (Gaudette) Carrigan, sister to the late Richard Brady, former chief of police in North Smithfield, R.I. Survived by two daughters, Doreen (Maguire) Bicki, wife of Brian Bicki, Karen (McGee) Ettefagh, wife of Dr. Keivan Ettefagh, two sons, Wayne Maguire, husband of Anne Marie (Salome), and James J Maguire III, husband of Sharon (VanGenderen), 10 grandchildren: Kassandra Ettefagh, Carly Ettefagh, Laila (Ettefagh) Kimball, married to Brendan Kimball, Daniel Bicki, married to Varsha Rao, Matthew Bicki, and fiancé Samantha Walters, Courtney Maguire, Sean Maguire, James Maguire IV, Isabella Maguire, Tyler Maguire; and three great-grandchildren, John Patrick Kimball, Benjamin James Kimball, and Samara Geetha Bicki.

