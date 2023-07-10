Betty J. Maguire, age 88, died on July 7, in St. Augustine, Fla. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., in 1935; she graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1952 and resided in North Smithfield, R.I., for more than 55 years.
Betty was a loving, supportive wife for 54 years to the late James J. Maguire Jr. (year married Nov. 11, 1955 - Feb. 2010). Daughter to the late Eugenie (Gaudette) Carrigan, sister to the late Richard Brady, former chief of police in North Smithfield, R.I. Survived by two daughters, Doreen (Maguire) Bicki, wife of Brian Bicki, Karen (McGee) Ettefagh, wife of Dr. Keivan Ettefagh, two sons, Wayne Maguire, husband of Anne Marie (Salome), and James J Maguire III, husband of Sharon (VanGenderen), 10 grandchildren: Kassandra Ettefagh, Carly Ettefagh, Laila (Ettefagh) Kimball, married to Brendan Kimball, Daniel Bicki, married to Varsha Rao, Matthew Bicki, and fiancé Samantha Walters, Courtney Maguire, Sean Maguire, James Maguire IV, Isabella Maguire, Tyler Maguire; and three great-grandchildren, John Patrick Kimball, Benjamin James Kimball, and Samara Geetha Bicki.
Betty worked alongside her husband, James J. Maguire Jr., former owner of Office Concepts Inc. located in Smithfield, Providence, and East Providence, until they retired.
Betty loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, enjoyed walking, skiing, the beach, golfing, sewing, baking, and cooking. She volunteered at St John’s Church in Slatersville, R.I.
Betty enjoyed spending many summers with friends and family at Second Beach in Middletown, R.I. Betty and Jim loved to travel the world, and spent many winters in Naples, Fla., with friends and family before Betty moved to St. Augustine, Fla., in 2014, to be close to her daughter Doreen and son-in-law Brian.
Her funeral will be held Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a tax-deductible donation in memory of Betty Maguire to the Tim Tebow Foundation online at https://timtebowfoundation.org/ or by mail to: Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210 W, Ste 108 PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259.
