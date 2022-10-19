Beverly A. (DiCesare) Russell 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of Robert J. Russell of Woonsocket. Beverly and Robert celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June 30th.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Santucci) DiCesare.
Beverly was an administrative assistant at Thundermist for several years.
She was a former member of the St. Anthony’s Ladies Guild. Beverly loved to spend time with her family and especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. She also liked to shop and enjoyed cooking.
Beside her husband, Robert, she is survived by her three daughters, Robin Weber and her husband, Mike, of Orlando, Fla., Kelly O’Donnell and her husband, Joe, of North Smithfield, R.I., and Mindy Burbridge and her husband, Stephen, of East Greenwich, R.I.; one sister, Gloria Nadeau, of Woonsocket; one brother, Joseph DiCesare, of Connecticut; eight grandchildren, Chelsea, Jake, Meredith, John, Lorenza, Claire, Kate, and Grace; one great grandchild, Nick.
A Committal Service was held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, stjude.org in her memory would be appreciated. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
