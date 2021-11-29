Beverly J. Perron, 78, of North Smithfield died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
She was the loving wife of the late Gilbert R. “Gil” Perron. They were married on September 11, 1965 and shared over 55 wonderful years together until Gil’s passing in November 2020.
Born in Norwood, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Gagnon) Gauthier. Beverly was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Tolman High School in Pawtucket. She attended Bryant College.
Beverly worked at the Big D Supermarket in Uxbridge, Mass., for many years and later was employed at C.J. Fox Company until she retired in 2004.
Beverly volunteered her time with the North Smithfield animal shelter. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in the sunshine of Green Valley, Ariz. Beverly really liked the American Southwest area of the country, as its natural beauty and distinct culture made a lasting impression on her. She was an avid bowler and a member of several area bowling leagues. Beverly loved curling up with a good book.
Beverly will be remembered as a devoted mother and she adored her grandchildren, and her family meant everything to her.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Stacey Forlini, and her husband, Anthony, of Cranston and her son Glenn Perron and his wife, Erin, of Chepachet. Beverly was the grandmother of Stephanie and Christina Forlini and Samantha Perron.
Services for Beverly were private. She was laid to rest in St. James Cemetery in Manville with her husband, Gil.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, www.menardfuneralhome.com .
