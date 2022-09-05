Beverly J. Perry, 62, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of David J. Perry and they had been married for the past 43 years.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 6:43 pm
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Beverly (Mello) Bibby. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Bev was employed as an office manager for her son's business.
Beverly enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, taking road trips in the car but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Craig A. Perry, Sarah N. Sequeira and her husband, John, of Cumberland, Katie L. Charpentier and her husband, Michael, of Cumberland; her siblings, Sandra Mellen of Pawtucket, Louis Bibby of Pawtucket, Michael Bibby of Pawtucket, Melanie Perry of Rehoboth, Mark Bibby of Warwick, Jeffrey Bibby of Cumberland and Lynn Dolan of Cranston; her seven grandchildren: Jaylin, Bailey, Jacob, Ayden, Finnley, Levi and Willow; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Walter Bibby Jr.; and grandmother of the late Wyatt Charpentier.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bev's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continue on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Newell Burying Ground, Attleboro, Mass.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
