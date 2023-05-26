Beverly V. Joachim, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at home after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in North Kingstown, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Frances (O’Brien) Joachim. She resided in Cumberland, R.I., for the past 61 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
Beverly is survived by her brother, Leo Joachim, of Cumberland, nephew Leo Joachim III and his wife, Kimberly, great-niece Kolby, great-nephew Nolan, niece Melissa Croft and her husband, Patrick, and her beloved dog, Jake.
Beverly was an operating room technician for 53 years. She began her career at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital and was instrumental in the startup and organization of Blackstone Valley Surgicare, one of the first outpatient surgery centers in the United States, alongside Dr. Paul Healey, where she worked for 35 years. In later years, she worked at Women & Infants Hospital and the ENT Center of R.I. Beverly was extremely devoted to the patients she cared for and the surgeons she assisted.
Beverly was an avid Red Sox fan and a season ticket holder for over 40 years. She had a competitive nature and enjoyed playing and coaching softball, doubles tennis and cards. Beverly loved spending time with family and friends. With her wonderful sense of humor and great storytelling ability along with a passion for practical jokes, she was the life of every party she ever attended. We will all especially remember Beverly’s own special way of mispronouncing certain words which her friends dubbed “Bevisms” and will miss our kind, funny, one-of-a-kind Beverly.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Beverly’s Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Purple Stride RI. Donations may be mailed to PANCAN, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.