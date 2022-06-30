A divine liturgy and memorial service will be held for Biswa Nath Paul, M.D., on Sunday, July 10, at 10 a.m., at St. Basil the Great Church, 15, Skyview Drive, Lincoln, R.I. The liturgy will be followed by a service/collation, all are welcome.
Biswa Nath Paul, M.D., 88, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, passed to eternal life on April 29, 2022. Born in Jamshedpur, India, Biswa was the beloved husband of Anjali (“Angie”) Paul for 62 years. Biswa is predeceased by his son Jay Deep Paul of Lincoln. He is survived by Anjali; his son Shuva Jit Paul of Cincinnati, Ohio; his grandson Neel, 16; and his granddaughter Lorelei, 13.
After earning his medical degree from Calcutta Medical College, Biswa practiced medicine for over 35 years in the United Kingdom and the United States, with over two decades spent in Rhode Island as a solo practitioner specializing in cardiology, internal medicine, and geriatric care. One of the last of the generation that made house calls, Biswa’s dedication to the elderly led him to serve as medical director at several nursing homes before his retirement in 1999. A three-year stint at the VA Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., shaped Biswa’s lifelong affection for military veterans. Many of his charitable contributions were directed to organizations supporting veterans.
Biswa and Anjali’s secret marriage in 1960 set in motion a 60-year odyssey from East to West through Beirut, England, New England, New York, and back to New England. Along the way, Biswa’s love of music, especially live performances, resulted in an eclectic collection of family concert experiences starting in 1975 with the Captain and Tennille, and growing to include the Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, Zakir Hussain, and late-night jazz sets on NYC’s Lower East Side. One of Biswa’s last charitable endeavors was a live music fundraiser at his home for Bradley Hospital’s Healing Arts Program, which helps severely ill and traumatized children through the hands-on practice of music, art, and storytelling.
Biswa was an ardent Boston Red Sox fan and owed his allegiance to his son Jay’s patient explanation of the game. From then on, Biswa was all in and was known to alert Red Sox Nation as early as February of the lack of promising off-season trades.
Biswa was an active member of Saint Basil the Great Melkite Greek Catholic Church in Lincoln for over a decade. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Capital Campaign, 111 Cross St., Central Falls, RI 02863, are welcome.
Condolences may be sent (in large print, if you kindly would) to Angie Paul, Chapel Hill Senior Living, Apt. 354, 100 Old Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
