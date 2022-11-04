Blanche M. Bessette, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was married to her beloved husband, Emile Bessette, who passed in 1992, for 46 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Jean-Baptiste and Rita (Richer) Baril.
Mother of 12, grandmother of 26, and great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many, she was the family matriarch and "Queen Mom."
Blanche lived independently and actively, and she had many traveling adventures, and had a fulfilled life surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. She was a competitive Rumikub player, which she passed along to all the generations, and she was an intelligent Scrabble player. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and was always available for any caretaking needs.
She is survived by her children, David Bessette, and his wife, Norma, of North Smithfield, Sandra Bryson and her husband, Robert, of South Yarmouth, Mass., Daniel Bessette and his wife, Celine, of North Smithfield, Audrey Kuczer and her husband, Thomas, of Harrisville, Ann Goryl and her husband, Stanley, of North Smithfield, Elizabeth Brides and her husband, Robert, of North Smithfield, Laura Malo and her husband, Peter, of North Smithfield, Marie Balcom and her husband, Lee, of East Douglas, Mass., Carol Hawkins and her husband, John, of North Brookfield, MA, Jean Storer and her husband, Gary, of Woonsocket, Carl Bessette and his wife, Melissa, of Cornelious, Ore., Karen Jackson and her husband, Bill, of Woonsocket, and she was the mother of the late Roy Bessette. She is also survived by her sisters, Claire Murray of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Irene Sharp of Lakewood, Wash.; 26 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren; as well as, her loving extended family. She was predeceased by several siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.