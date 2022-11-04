Blanche M. Bessette, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was married to her beloved husband, Emile Bessette, who passed in 1992, for 46 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Jean-Baptiste and Rita (Richer) Baril.

Mother of 12, grandmother of 26, and great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many, she was the family matriarch and "Queen Mom."

