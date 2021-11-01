Bradford A. Picard, 86, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Grello) Picard. Growing up in Swansea and then residing in Cumberland for the last 58 years, he was the son of the late Leo and Eva (Anson) Picard.
Brad’s professional life revolved around the automobile industry. Beginning as a mechanic, leading to a professional race car driver, to automobile sales, concluding with the truck rental business, retiring at 82 years old. His passion for automobiles began at 16 where he raced stock cars at Seekonk Speedway and later racing MGB’s throughout New England. The highlights of his racing career were the 24-hour Endurance Race at Sebring and racing at Daytona.
He enjoyed bowling, playing tennis, and snowmobiling with his wife, Patricia. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, November 3. He also enjoyed spending time working outside in the yard with his brush hog and tractor. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family which included family trips to New Hampshire, going to the beach, weekends by the pool, enjoying many of his favorite New England restaurants, and celebrating his favorite holiday, the Fourth of July.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Brad Picard Jr. (Kathy), Brenda Brand (Kent), Cathy Parks, Michael Picard (Karyn), and Jennifer Moscarelli (Rocco). He also leaves his grandchildren, Kristen Saulnier and her husband “Stevie,” who were Pop’s caregivers for the last 18 months, Katie Brand, Jessica Mulholland, Rylee Mulholland, Alex Parks, Brad Picard III, Sarah Derrick, Missy Gustafson, Devin Picard, Cassie Picard, Alicia McKenna, Jaclyn Tyghter, and Kerry McKenna, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Cynthia McKenna, the father-in-law of the late John Parks, and the brother of the late Leo Picard Jr. and the late Lorraine Poole.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., at the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care would be greatly appreciated.
