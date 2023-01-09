Brian E. Carpenter, 69, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of the Rev. Susan (Morrison) Carpenter for 47 years. Born in Putnam, Conn., he was a son of the late Edward R. and Ellen C. (Gunderson) Carpenter. Brian was a longtime North Scituate resident before moving to Bristol in August 2022.
Mr. Carpenter was the owner of Long Realty and Insurance Co. Inc. of North Scituate for the last 42 years. He has held his realtor license since he was 18 years old. Brian was extremely knowledgeable about the towns he served and a known expert regarding country property. He received his bachelor’s degree from Worcester Poly Tech in 1975 and received his MBA from Bryant College in 1983. Brian was the treasurer and longtime member of the Scituate Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones Award. He was a past master counselor of Hamilton Chapter Order of DeMolay and received the Chevalier Degree.
Brian was very active in various episcopal churches, serving as treasurer and jr. warden at his home parish, Trinity Episcopal Church in North Scituate. He always supported his wife at the various parishes she served. He was very quick-witted and always had a smile for everyone who crossed his path. He was an avid golfer and played in leagues at Country View and Foster Country Clubs. Brian and Susan traveled extensively around the world. Their last trip was especially meaningful, celebrating their anniversary with their family in Bermuda.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his sons, Scott A. Carpenter of Bristol, and Peter J. Carpenter and his wife, Bethany, of Bristol. He was the grandfather of Nathan B. Carpenter and Joshua E. Carpenter. Brian was predeceased by his brother, Russell M. Carpenter.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. A Requiem Eucharist service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., in St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 399 Hope St., Bristol, RI 02809. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Scituate Lions Club, P.O. Box 751, North Scituate, RI 02857, or The Episcopal Conference Center, 872 Reservoir Road, Pascoag, RI 02859, will be appreciated.
