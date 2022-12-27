Brian K. Pelland, 53, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Caroline E. (Smith) Pelland. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Herve and Terese (Barrette) Pelland of Woonsocket.
He received his bachelor's degree from New England Tech in 1991 and his Master of Technology degree in 1993 from Arizona State University. Brian was a software engineer for MediTech Inc. for 28 years. He lived in Woonsocket before moving to Johnston in 2004.
Brian will always be remembered as a kind, generous, humble and thoughtful person. He was a great listener and enjoyed talking politics and sports. He enjoyed being healthy and fit, dining out, playing cards (especially high-lo-jack and 9/5). Brian loved plays, hockey games, fishing, walks with Caroline and bike riding with his dad and family. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, the Islands and throughout the U.S., Vermont and South Carolina among his favorites. He was a member of the R.I. Saltwater Anglers Assoc.; a supporter of Mass General Hospital, NF walks and charity bike runs and the Brigham & Women’s Hospital marathon team 2021.
In addition to his wife, Caroline, and his parents, he was the brother of Thomas Pelland of Tolland, Conn., and the late James Pelland. Brian is also survived by four nieces, four nephews and one grandnephew.
His funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mass General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua St, STE. 540, Boston, MA 02114, will be appreciated.
