Brian “Mike” Mulloy, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence.
He was the devoted husband of the late Dulcie A. (Cadle) Mulloy.
Born in Boston, Brian was the cherished son of the late John and Amelda Jean (Townhill) Mulloy. He called Cumberland home for the past 42 years, having previously resided in Chelmsford, Mass.
Brian proudly served his country as a United States Air Force Veteran during the Vietnam War serving with the rank of staff seargent. Throughout his military career he was stationed in Pakistan, England, California and Massachusetts.
Brian's life was marked by his unwavering passion for golf, and anything related to space exploration and NASA, and his deep commitment to his family. He shared his love for golf with others, volunteering for seven years for the PGA Deutsche Bank Tournaments at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. His enthusiasm for the sport was infectious, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Brian's appreciation for Tullamore D.E.W Irish whiskey took him on a journey to Ireland, where he had the unique opportunity to meet the owner of the chain, creating memories that he cherished.
Professionally, Brian served as a systems manager for Bay State Gas for many years until his well-deserved retirement.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. Brian is survived by his son, Paul D. Mulloy, and his wife, Denine, of Cumberland, and his daughter, Karen M. Gennari, and her husband, Matthew, of North Kingstown. He is also survived by two brothers, James Mulloy of Lynn, Mass., and Father John Mulloy Jr. of Boston, as well as one sister, Mary E. Mulloy, of Stratford, Vt. His memory lives on through his six beloved grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brian's Life Celebration beginning with visiting hours on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, at 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Brian's burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Brian's memory to: The American Lung Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 260 W. Exchange St., Providence, RI 02903.
