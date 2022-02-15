Brian T. Kirkpatrick, 84, of Breakneck Hill Road, Lincoln, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Woods Kirkpatrick.
Born in Hartford, Conn., a son of the late Warren and Ann (Pellettieri) Kirkpatrick, he lived in Lincoln for over 50 years.
Mr. Kirkpatrick worked as a monument worker for Providence Monumental Co. and Caron-Rock of Ages, Pawtucket, before retiring. Prior to that, he was a librarian in the Special Collections Department of the Rockefeller Library of Brown University. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, he earned his master’s degree in library science from the University of Rhode Island.
Brian was an artist who enjoyed painting with oils and sculpting.
He is survived by one daughter, Andrea Kirkpatrick, of West Roxbury, Mass.; one son, Jason Kirkpatrick, of Cumberland; and three grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Sharon Clarke.
A graveside burial in St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, Portsmouth, will be held in the spring. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For the online guestbook, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
