Brother Robert Lavoie, S.C, a.k.a. Brother Théophane, a religious Brother of the Sacred Heart, passed peacefully into eternal life at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Born in Fall River, Mass., on March 17, 1933, Brother Robert was a son and one of nine children of the late Théophane Lavoie and Lucie Gagnon. He was 89 years old.

