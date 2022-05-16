Bruce H. Bacon, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Henry and Dorothy (Walsh) Bacon.
He was the beloved husband of 57 years, to Constance R. (Babyak) Bacon. Bruce and Connie raised their family in Blackstone, Mass., before moving to Florida in 2001. They came back to Rhode Island and resided in Slatersville for the past two years.
Bruce was a U.S. Navy Veteran, proudly serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked many jobs to support his large family, but mainly he was employed by Benjamin Moore for 15 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fresh and saltwater fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife Connie, two sons, Jeffrey Bacon of Millville, Mass., and Glenn Bacon of Slatersville; his four daughters, Kimberly Bacon of Kissimmee, Fla., Kelly Cournoyer and her husband, Greg, of North Smithfield, Amy Sobel and her husband, John, of Brandon Fla., and Tammy Bacon and her partner, Manny, of Chepachet. From his children, he had 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Bruce's Life Celebration will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I.
To view the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
