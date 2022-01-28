“Could I have this dance for the rest of my life?” The only thing Bruno Allard wanted most in life was to have “his Ginny” dance with him. And that’s just what Bruno and Ginny did … dance! Two kids from Woonsocket named Bruno and Ginny danced together as they shared their lives for just under six decades. Theirs is a true love story.
Bruno A. Allard, 80, of Lincoln, formerly of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family and under the gentle care of Hospice. He was the loving husband of Virginia A. “Ginny” (Wolstenholme) Allard. Bruno and Ginny tied the knot on April 11, 1963, and never looked back.
Born in Albion, he was a son of the late Raoul and Irene (Begin) Allard. He attended Woonsocket High School and finished his education in the Navy.
Mr. Allard was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1958-1962 aboard the USS John Paul Jones. Bruno had a front row seat to history as the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 unfolded. He and his shipmates were a part of the naval blockade sent out by President Kennedy to surround Cuba and bring about an end to the Soviet threat to American security.
After serving his country, Bruno returned to Woonsocket. Bruno and Ginny lived in Woonsocket until moving to Lincoln where they have resided for the past 18 years.
Bruno was employed at Avery-Dennison Corp. in Milford, Mass., and with Nationwide Construction. He was the owner of his own repair business for a number of years. Bruno was the maintenance worker for many years for VNA Care of New England in Warwick. Upon retirement from the VNA he went on to work as a van driver for Community Care Alliance. It was a job he really enjoyed as he helped transport those in need using the services of the organization. Bruno could be relied upon to share his trademark smile and upbeat personality with everyone he came in contact with.
Bruno felt about as relaxed as can possibly be while fishing. Whether salt water fishing by the ocean or locally in fresh water, the time he spent fishing was to recharge and relish nature and the outdoors. Bruno also enjoyed trips to the casinos, mainly to people watch.
Bruno was a dedicated family man. He just loved being with his family. The best times were the annual family vacation to Old Orchard Beach in Maine and going to Florida for its never ending sunshine.
Bruno will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing gentleman.
Bruno is survived by his wife, Ginny, of almost 60 years. He was the father of Lori Dumas of Woonsocket and Ginger LaFlamme and her husband, Donn, of Providence. Bruno was the proud Grampy to Leah Cusson and her wife, Erica, and Madison Dumas all of Woonsocket. He was the father-in-law of the late James “Jimmy” Dumas who passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He was the brother of Violet Vandal, Marie Taylor, Solonge Marshall and Connie Stevens and the late Andre, Gaston and Bertrand “Joe” Allard and Marguerite Coulombe. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., in St. Anthony Church on Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence. Military honors will follow after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Rhode Island, 300 Jefferson Blvd.,, Suite 101 Warwick RI. 02888, or Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Road, #206 Warwick, RI 02886.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
