Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Snow likely. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 19F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.