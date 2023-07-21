Bryan David Bibeault, 60, of Enfield, N.H., passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., after a lengthy but courageous battle with cancer.
Bryan was the beloved husband of Rachel (Schaff) Bibeault for the past nine years. He was the loving and proud father of Benjamin Bibeault of Woodstock, Vt., and Samuel Bibeault of Steamboat Springs, Colo. Benjamin and Samuel were Bryan’s proudest accomplishment in life. He absolutely adored “his two boys.”
Bryan was born Feb. 6, 1963, in Woonsocket, R.I., the son of Jeannine (Laliberte) Bibeault of Woonsocket and the late Paul Bibeault. He was the brother of Michelle (Bibeault) Marcotte of Woonsocket. Bryan graduated from Blackstone Millville Regional High School in Blackstone, Mass., with the class of 1981. He then completed his associate degree in computer science/electronics engineering from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Mass., and attended several technical schools to complete additional certifications for his field.
Bryan had a successful career for over 30 years with various companies including Ocean State Power (GE), INUSA Corporation, Saint-Gobain Containers, Seldon Laboratories, Hypertherm, Fujifilm Dimatix and Bond Optical, working with electronic, optical, mechanical, pneumatic, fluid, gas, electrical, and process system instrumentation.
Bryan loved playing and watching sports and was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics. He was an avid outdoors man. Bryan loved life in the Granite State where the forests, mountains and roads of New Hampshire provided him with ample opportunity to engage in his favorite activities including riding his motorcycle, hunting, hiking, fishing, snowshoeing, golfing, and working in his yard.
Bryan will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He was an outgoing and friendly gentleman. He was a strong presence and when Bryan was in the room you knew he was there. A man of deeply held convictions, Bryan kept his family and friends close to his heart and lived each and every day to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather to honor and remember Bryan at his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish/Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Condolences may be given at the conclusion of the Mass. Bryan will be laid to rest at a later date at Countryside Cemetery, Enfield, N.H.
