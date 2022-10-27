Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, R.I., passed peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022, at his home with family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife, Leslie; Mark; and Laurie Berry and husband, Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy.”

