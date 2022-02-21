Byron R. O’Brien, 74, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at home after a two-year battle with NPH.
The son of the late James H. and Cecile (Laplante) O’Brien, he was a graduate of Roger Williams University and retired from the South Attleboro Post Office. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the “Fighting” 4th Infantry.
His dry humor and ready smile will be missed. He liked his travels and his life. He enjoyed his family, boating and fishing off the Rhode Island coast, camping at Fisherman’s and cheering the Patriots in the fall. He could fix anything.
Survivors include his sisters and caregivers, Claudia and Jocelyn O’Brien of Pawtucket, his brother, Gary (Holly) in Sarasota, Fla., and five nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. He was also survived by sisters-in-law, Alice, Kathy and Kathleen. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Roger and Lawrence.
A private interment will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home.
