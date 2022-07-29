Carlos E. Melo, 81, of Central Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Ines M. (Tome) Melo, and they had been married for the past 55 years.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Born in Sao Miguel, Acores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Joseph Rodrigues Melo and Cordelina Machado Melo. He moved to this country in March 1966, settling in Central Falls, where he resided for most of his life.
Mr. Melo was employed by Texas Instruments for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.
Carlos enjoyed his daily walks, making wine, and spending time in his beloved garden. Those who love him will remember his vibrant, friendly nature, who had the gift of humor and conversation.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children Carlos D. Melo of Cumberland, Susan A. Cardoso and her husband, Kenneth, of Cumberland, and Linda E. Figueiredo and her husband, Richard, of Cumberland; his siblings, Maria Tome of Vancouver, B.C., Joao DeMello of Cumberland, Luis Mello of Pawtucket; his four beloved grandchildren, Atticus, Joaquin and Pedro Cardoso and Adalyn Figueiredo; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Carlos' Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
