Carlotta A. Mitchell, 91, of Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation in Woonsocket.
She leaves her daughter, Maria Hereth of Woonsocket, her son, Edward R. Mitchell of Woonsocket, her daughter Darling Olivastro of Woonsocket, and her son, Albert D. Mitchell and his wife, Kathleen, of Cumberland; her nine grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Deborah Fox.
Mrs. Mitchell was employed as Assembler for the EMC Inc. formerly of Woonsocket for many years until her retirement.
Carlotta enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Carlotta's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
