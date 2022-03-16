Carol A. (Nickerson) Cooke, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence.
She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Norman and Loretta (Duhamel) Nickerson. Carol lived in Smithfield for many years before moving to North Providence five years ago and was a CNA at the former Wild Flower Nursing Home, Smithfield. Her grandchildren were her world and they enjoyed arts and crafts together.
She was the mother of Carrie Phillips and her husband, Michael Testa, of North Scituate, and grandmother of Trinity, Gage, Gia and Trent Testa. She was the sister of Dennis Nickerson of Tennessee and the late Kathleen Reardon, Joseph and David Nickerson. Her funeral and burial will be private.
For online condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
