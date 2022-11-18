Carol A. (O’Brien) Metivier, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the former Mayor of Pawtucket, Robert E. Metivier. The couple had been married for 64 loving years.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Olive M. (Snadd) O’Brien, she resided in Pawtucket most of her life. Carol had been employed as a customer service representative at the former New England Telephone.
She was an active member of Holy Family Parish and was a parishioner of the former Church of St. Leo the Great, where she was involved with the Cloths Closet for 10 years. Carol was always generous in giving to others. She enjoyed reading, traveling and loved a good steamed lobster. When Bob was elected Mayor, he would often say that he won the election because the people voted for Carol.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves two sisters, Louise O. O’Brien of Pawtucket and Brenda J. O’Brien of Providence, and her caregiver, Zurami Figueroa. She was the mother of the late Michael E. Metivier. The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice nurses, Karen, Jackie, Rachel, volunteer Gail and physical therapist Ann Marie.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to either Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871,, or Holy Family Food Pantry, 195 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.
