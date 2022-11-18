Carol A. (O’Brien) Metivier, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the former Mayor of Pawtucket, Robert E. Metivier. The couple had been married for 64 loving years.

Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Olive M. (Snadd) O’Brien, she resided in Pawtucket most of her life. Carol had been employed as a customer service representative at the former New England Telephone.

