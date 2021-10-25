Carol A. Tuffy, 80, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
She was the wife of James M. Tuffy. They have been married for the past 60 years.
Born in Lincoln, R.I., she was the daughter of the late William D. and Loretta (Robert) Horsfield. Carol resided in Lincoln for most of her life. She also resided in The Villages, Fla., for 10 years until her return in 2014.
She was a 1958 graduate of Bay View Academy, East Providence.
Carol was an avid golfer during her residence in The Villages, Fla. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and gardening, but most of all enjoyed being with her family.
She was a secretary at the former Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket, for 13 years until her retirement in 2004.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Sean P. Tuffy and his wife, Petra, of Cumberland, Christopher J. Tuffy and his wife, Kimberly, of Cumberland; her son-in-law, Maurice Harriman, of Exeter; her brother, Robert Horsfield, of Florida, and her sister, Doris Marsland, of Cumberland; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kerri E. Harriman, and sister of the late Daniel Horsfield, William Horsfield, Mary St. Jean and Ann Viveros.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Carol's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Committal prayers will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the RI Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Masks are required in R.I. Veteran Cemetery Chapel.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
