Carol Ann (Sullivan) Gederman, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of the late Deacon Harris J. Gederman for over 53 years, until Harry’s passing in February 2015. Carol was the daughter of the late Mary (Kelly) Sullivan and the late George Sullivan, and sister of the late Marita (Sullivan) Pepin. Born in Providence, she most recently lived in Johnston, and was a resident of Smithfield for more than 50 years.
Following her graduation from St. Francis Xavier High School in Providence in 1956, she entered the Novitiate as a Sister of Mercy. While on sabbatical from the order, she met Harry on a blind date, and heeding the advice of her Mother Superior to be open to changes in God’s plan for her, Carol began a love that did not end with Harry’s passing. Realizing her wish for a large family, Carol was the proud mother of six children: sons Kevin J. and his wife, Diane, Mark H. and his wife, Elaine, Paul H. and his wife, Robin, and Scott D. and his wife, Jennifer; and daughters, Sharon A. Fisher and her husband, Dwight, and Elaine M. Harrington and her husband, Paul. She was a happy and loving Nana to 14 grandchildren: Thomas, Alyssa, Meaghan, Carleton, Kianna, Katherine, Christian, Nicholas, Anna, Paul Jr., Daniel, Rachel, and Leah, and the late Kelly Fisher. Carol also greatly loved her two nephews, William and Michael Pepin and their families.
Carol was a homemaker for many years before working part-time in the office of Cherry and Webb at Lincoln Mall. She returned to school while still raising her family, and was a proud graduate of Providence College in 1986 with a degree in theology. She then began a fulfilling career as a religious education director for local parishes including Holy Cross Church in Johnston, St. Mark’s in Cranston, and St. Lawrence in North Providence, before retiring in 2004 to enjoy travel through Europe and the U.S. with Harry, family, and friends.
Carol was a woman of great faith, attending daily mass at St. Philip’s in Greenville, and St. Michael’s in Smithfield for many years. Her faith was often tested, and just as often happily rewarded, as she cheered on her favorite sports teams: Providence College Men’s Basketball, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rte. 44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Thursday, 4-7 p.m., at Tucker-Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SVdP c/o St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville; or SPRED, c/o Irma Rodriguez, Office of SPRED, One Cathedral Square, Providence, RI 02903. For information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.