Carol I. Zadorozny, 73, of Manville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, with her loved ones by her side.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Hartman) Zadorozny. She was a lifelong resident of Manville. Carol was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1968. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College with the class of 1972.
After graduating from college, Carol was a substitute teacher for several years. She was later employed at Ann & Hope Corporation and at the town of Cumberland Licensing and Insurance Renewal Office before retiring.
Carol was a lifelong communicant of St. James Parish. She enjoyed taking numerous trips to memorable destinations all over the country and abroad with her family. Carol was a gentle lady who always saw the good in others. She was dedicated to caring for the needs of her parents and sisters. Carol was the unofficial “office manager” of the Zadorozny family. It was a role that fit her kind and loving personality.
Carol was the sister of the late Mary Ann Zadorozny who passed away in November 2022 and the late Diane Zadorozny who passed away in August 2017. She is survived by her extended family of an uncle and aunt, and many cousins and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather to honor, remember and pray for Carol at her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Carol will be laid to rest with her beloved parents and sisters in the family plot at St. James Cemetery in Manville.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Carol’s generosity to helping others in need, memorial donations may be made to any of the following organizations that Carol supported: the American Heart Association, www.heart.org; the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org; the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, www.feedingamerica.org.
