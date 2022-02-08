Carol Lee Kenyon, 78, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022.
She graduated from North Kingstown High School in June 1961.
She went to Johnson and Wales University. From there, she worked at South County Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen, of Hope Valley; a son, Michael Kenyon, and his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Melissa Cinquegrana, and her husband, David; four grandchildren, Abby and Amanda Fadgen of Hope Valley, and Harry and Robert Kenyon of Cumberland; and her sister, Susan Masters.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
