Carol M. Hebert, 87, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Norman E. Hebert. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Irene (Blanchette) Remington.
Carol was a registered nurse working for Fogarty Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring. She also worked as a teacher’s aide at B.F. Norton Elementary School, Cumberland. She was an active member of the St. Patrick Seniors, the Pawtucket Walking Club, and Roger Williams General Hospital Nursing Association. Carol had summered in Buttonwoods since 1966.
She is survived by her children, Michael Hebert, Cathleen Laverty, Judith Hebert, Norman Hebert, and Jessica Folan. She also leaves her brother, Richard Remington, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 9, at 10 a.m., in Saint Aidan–Saint Patrick Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to The Lighthouse Staff Appreciation Fund, 425 Albion Road, Lincoln, RI 02865, or Beacon Hospice, One Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
