Carol Marie (Moison) Gagnon, 78, passed away on Sat. June 18, 2022, at Milford Hospital after being stricken ill.
She is survived by three children, Debra A. and her husband, Ronald Gagnon, with whom she lived, Donna L. Lussier of Woonsocket, R.I., and Michael P. Gagnon of Montana; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Richard Moison of Woonsocket, R.I., Roger Moison of Esmond, R.I., and Jeffrey Moison of Orlando, Fla.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Oct. 29, 1943, she was the daughter of Leo and Marguerite (Paul) Moison. She worked in the home health care industry as a CNA for many years.
She enjoyed vacationing, especially on Rhode Island beaches, fishing, and having a good time. She was an avid photographer who loved capturing nature shots. She was an animal lover and adored her many cats over the years. She was a happy, fun-loving woman who will be sorely missed by her family.
As to her wishes, Carol will be cremated and there will not be services. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhome@yahoo.com.
