Carole A. (Lareau) Harnois, 82, of Pascoag, died Dec. 13, 2021, in Bayberry Commons, Pascoag.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Bertha (Robertshaw) Lareau.
Carole was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and was a career waitress for several local restaurants including, Chan's, the Bocce Club, the Village Haven, Christopher's, and Coachman's Lodge.
A devout Catholic, she served many local parishes as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. A pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia, to visit Apparition Hill, where the Virgin Mary was said to have appeared in 1981, was an affirmation of her faith and a life-changing experience.
She is survived by her children, Penny Laferriere and her husband, Larry, of Pascoag, Bertrand Harnois Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Woonsocket, Barry Harnois and his wife, Colleen, of Woonsocket, Richard Harnois and his wife, Kim, of Greenbush, Maine, and her daughter-in-law, Elaine Harnois, of Daytona Beach, Fla., wife of her late son, Donald Harnois; nine grandchildren, Melora Nadeau, Clarissa Andrysiak, Corey, Kellen, Kyle, Christopher, and Alexia Harnois, and Amy and Kerri Laferriere; eight great-grandchildren, Phillip and Alina Nadeau, Sophie Harnois, Tayla Laferriere, Zachary Kamatian, Camden Laberge, and Noah and Ethan Krausen. She was the sister of the late Douglas Lareau Sr., and Robert Lareau.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, beginning with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status, at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
