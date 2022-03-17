Carole L. McGovern, age 79, formerly of Scituate, passed away on Sunday, March 13, at Heritage Hills Nursing Center in Smithfield, R.I.
She was the wife of the late Francis L. McGovern III. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy L. (Appley) and Ralph F. Kettelle.
Carole was a graduate of Scituate High School and the Roger Williams Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for several decades at the St. Elizabeth Home in Providence before retiring in 2001. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, camping, and going out to dinner.
Carole was known for her sharp wit, sense of humor, and ability to find humor in most situations. Most people who spent time with her were at one point or another on the receiving end of those things. She enjoyed reading, bingo, Parrot Bay and pineapple juice, laughing, shopping, the beach, Dave’s muffins, and her independence.
She is survived by her daughters Kelly A. Berge and her husband, Douglas P., of Manchester, N.H., and Jamie M. Grissom and her husband, Christopher J., of Chepachet, R.I. Carole also leaves her grandson Nathan J. M. Leveille of New York City and her granddaughters Lindsey M. M. and Victoria F. M. Grissom both of Chepachet. She was very proud of her grandchildren’s accomplishments and was involved in their activities. Carole is also survived by her sister, Marilyn A. Musard, and her husband, William, of Scituate, R.I. She was the sister of the late John W. Kettelle. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren. Carole especially loved her friends Dottie, Blanche, and Lorraine.
We would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hills for the respectful, compassionate, and loving way they cared for Carole.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome for the Activity Department, Heritage Hills Nursing Center, 80 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI, 02917. Carole was an enthusiastic participant in their activity program and enjoyed sitting on the outside patio.
