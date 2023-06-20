Carole M. Hall, 77, of Mann School Road, in Smithfield, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 17, in the Overlook Nursing Home in Burrillville.
She was the wife of Dr. Ronald J. Hall. They had been married for 58 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Anna (Esposito) Connetti. She had lived in Smithfield her whole life. She had graduated from North Providence High School, Class of 1964.
Carole was the office manager of Vision Associates for 26 years before retiring due to illness in 1998. She was a faithful member of St. Philip Church since her baptism and had made all her sacraments at St. Philip Church. Carole attended Rhode Island College before getting married to Ron. Then she joined Ron, traveling with him during his enlistment in the U.S. Army. Their travel stops included Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) North Carolina, and Camp Zama in Japan where she volunteered in the base hospital helping injured soldiers return to duty.
Carole was Miss Apple Blossom Queen at 17 years old and was famous for her glazed apple squares. She was a member of the Smithfield Grange. She was an award-winning bowler, a member of Rally Point Racquet club in Smithfield and Glocester Country Club in Harmony. She enjoyed sailing on their boat, Tenacious, and snow skiing with her husband and children. She was a cancer survivor.
Besides her husband, she leaves her children, Dr. Dena Cassidy and her husband, Stephen, of Greenville and Dr. Eric J. Hall and his wife, Nina, of Smithfield. She was the grandmother of Caroline Cassidy and her fiancé, James, “JC” Pezza, John “Jack” Cassidy, Eric Joseph “EJ” Hall and Diana Hall. She was the sister of Donald Connetti of Smithfield and Anna Cabral of Greenville. She was the sister of the late Marie Notarianni and Joseph Connetti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 23, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in the R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 4-7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net.
