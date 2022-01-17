Caroline J. Maczuga, 60, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, at home.
She was the companion of Mark Crawford, she was also the wife of the late Antonio Vincente.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Michalina (Koziol) Maczuga. Caroline was a lifelong Cumberland resident and also a resident of Florida for over 20 years.
Caroline enjoyed going to the beach and cooking in her spare time.
She is survived by her two children, Shaun Vincente and his fiancé, Kimberly, and Natasha Dos Santos and her husband, Joey, all of Tampa, Fla. One stepdaughter, Sharon Sylvia, of Tampa, Fla. Her brother Steve Maczuga and his companion, Kathy Walsh, of Cumberland, one sister, Joan Pitas, of Attleboro, Mass.; her 12 grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Alisha Imondi.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Caroline's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours today, Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Friday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 391 High St., Central Falls. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
