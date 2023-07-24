Caroline Rowles Calo, 57, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully on July 20 with her beloved husband Michael at her side.
Her family is deeply saddened by her untimely death due to infection complications after a valiant battle with cancer. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.
Caroline is survived by her husband, Michael Calo, her best friend and true love of 40 years, and leaves behind her mother, Joan M. Rowles, of Holliston, Mass. The middle daughter of three girls, she also leaves behind two sisters, Catharine R. Sullivan, of West Dennis, Mass., and Jennifer A. Killion of Franklin, Mass., along with two nieces Alyssa N. Killion and Jessica A. Killion, and a brother-in-law Robert Killion, all of Franklin, Mass. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws from Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Caroline was predeceased by her father, Harwood S. Rowles, her mother-in-law, Helen (Misiaszek) Calo, her father-in-law, Peter Calo, her brother-in-law Mark Calo and her aunt-in-law Wanda Misiaszek.
Caroline was born in Framingham, Mass., and grew up in Ashland and Wellesley, Mass. She attended Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire where she met her husband. Caroline and Michael were married in 1991 and moved to North Smithfield, R.I., which they made their forever home.
In her early career, Caroline worked as an administrative assistant at Equitable Insurance Company and Fountainhead Technologies. She then enjoyed 20 years working as an office manager at D.Lawton Associates, a computer software firm in Natick, Mass., before retiring.
For her whole life, Caroline was a person of simple means, always finding contentment in what she had. With an engineering-oriented brain, Caroline could repair, solve or assemble almost anything. She also had incredible artistic talent, making stained glass panels, jewelry and creating movie-set quality scenes of haunting figures in her front yard every Halloween. A voracious reader, Caroline commanded an incredible understanding of English history through the countless historical fiction novels and murder mysteries that she devoured.
Caroline took great pride in the home that she shared with Michael. It was meticulously maintained and always tidy, which was Caroline’s way. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and methodically stacking cords of wood every fall for winter fires. Near and dear to her were her canine companions. She was passionate about rescuing retired racing dogs and over the years she and Michael adopted four greyhounds.
The most important person in Caroline’s world was Michael. The love they had for one another was immeasurable and the bond that held them close for four decades was unbreakable. Together, they most enjoyed home improvement and yard projects, tending to their feathered friends, embarking on fine dining experiences, and taking their annual vacation at the Lange Cottage in Edgecomb, Maine.
Caroline will be forever loved and greatly missed by her devoted husband, relatives and friends.
Caroline was a quiet and reserved person. In accordance, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greyhound Friends in Hopkinton, Mass. Visit www.kubaskafuneralhome.com.
