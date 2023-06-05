Carolyn F. Smith (Robertie), passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Smith.
Carolyn had been employed by the Credit Union at Providence City Hall, the former R. I. Tool Company and retired after many years from Machine Parts, Providence.
She was happiest surrounded by her family and friends. Carolyn was best known for her giving and caring nature along with her quick wit and sense of humor. Always getting involved with her children’s interests kept her busy by cheering and chauffeuring to baseball, basketball, football games and bowling leagues. She also became a Cub Scout leader and a member of the Fairlawn-Lincoln PTA. Carolyn was a longtime member of the Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church where she volunteered her time over the years and sang in the choir.
Her passion was gardening, of which she had several, and volunteered for over 10 years at the Butterfly Community Garden within Chase Park.
She was a voracious reader as well as a devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan. Travel was another joy in her life, taking cruises, trips to several European countries and vacationing in Florida and Hawaii.
Carolyn was the loving mother of four children, Sandra J. Mitchell, Richard W. Smith (wife Marilyn), Stephen A. Smith (wife Maureen), and was the mother of the late Raymond W. Smith. Mrs. Smith is also survived by grandsons, Christopher W. (wife Stacy), Justin W. (wife Joy), and Ian R. (wife Tiffany); great grandchildren Riley, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Jeanell; and several nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held in the Keefe Funeral Home “ aka bowling alley" Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln, R.I., on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a service to follow. Burial will be private.
