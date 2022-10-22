Carolyn Lydia (Schofield) Murphy, 90, of Hampstead, N.H., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 12, 2022, at Colonial Poplin/Poplin Way after a brief illness.
Born on June 20, 1932, Carolyn was the wife of the late Arthur Heaven Murphy. They were married for 46 years. She is survived by her loving daughter, Lynn D'Adamo, and her husband, Paul.
Gramms, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren and their friends, leaves her cherished grandchildren, Elise Carolyn Noga and her husband, Aaron, and Alan Vince D'Adamo as well as her lovely great-granddaughters, Lydia and Emily Noga. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Alan Heaven Murphy. She was the sister of the late Walter Schofield, Elizabeth Allen, and Audrey Loudfoot.
While she had many pets over the years, she leaves behind her beloved black lab, Emma.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., Carolyn was raised in Riverside, R.I., by her Mumma, Esther (Perkins) Schofield, when her father, Walter Schofield, died unexpectedly before she was born. When her Mumma died in 1943, she was raised by her two sisters, Elizabeth, and Audrey. She was a graduate of East Providence High School and Bryant University, Class of 1952. She worked for the Providence Gas Company as an executive secretary and Pied Piper Nursery School. She and Arthur owned Bill's Auto Parts in Cumberland, R.I.
Carolyn's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends; her sweet and caring personality made everyone feel loved. She enjoyed knitting, jigsaw puzzles, and making things for others. She was a member of Four Corners Community Chapel in Cumberland, R.I. Carolyn lived in Johnston, R.I., with her husband and children. In 1999 she and Arthur moved to North Attleboro, Mass., to be with Lynn's family. She moved with Lynn and Paul to Hampstead, N.H. in 2021. In January, she moved to Poplin Way Assisted Living and truly enjoyed creating new friendships with the residents and caring staff.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will be private. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn's memory to Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angel Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 or Colonial Poplin, 442 Main St., Fremont, NH 03044 for enrichment programs for the residents.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Carolyn's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit https://csnh.com.
