Catherine A. Clarke, 67, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Silver Creek Manor, Bristol.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles Andre and Therese (Houde) Viau. She resided in Coventry for the past year, previously residing in Cumberland for most of her life.
She was employed as a phone service technician for Verizon for more than 25 years.
Catherine enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, but most of all she cherished her time spent with her family and friends.
She leaves her children, Sarah Coppola and her husband, Jason, of Warwick, John Clarke of Warwick; her brother, Andre Viau, of Derry, N.H.; her three grandchildren, Alexander, Evan and Evangeline; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard Viau, Denis Viau and Renee Viau.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Catherine's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, and continuing with a prayer service at noon in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Daggett Avenue, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
