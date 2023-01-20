Catherine Gagnon Crossland, 70, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at home.
Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late J. Bernard and Geraldine (Walker) Gagnon. She resided most recently in Cumberland after living in Narragansett for several years caring for her aunt.
Cathy was very active and enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was strong, selfless and spontaneous. She loved to laugh and was always up for a challenge. Her late father owned a moving company in northern Maine and she loved visiting and spending time there.
She is survived by her children Erin Crossland Christopher and her husband, Greg, of Mill Valley, Calif., and Mark Crossland and his wife, Carol, of Cumberland, as well as her sister, Gerry Gagnon Reedy, and her husband, Tom, of Cumberland. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Shannon, Alex, Charlotte and Liam; and two nephews: Tom and David and his partner, Ann, and their son, Dax.
Catherine’s Celebration of Life will be held at a time and date to be announced in the near future.
Please visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com for updates. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864.
