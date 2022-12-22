Cecile A. Blais, 84, recently of Jeffersonville, Ind., and formerly of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in her home.
She was the wife of the late Deacon Robert Blais whom she married on July 4, 1958. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Bernadette (Bell) Lapierre.
Cecile worked as a presser for various dry cleaners and also worked in her family’s business in Florida called All Nite Cleaners. She enjoyed being a part of the Senior Express, praying the rosary, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She also lived in Pompano Beach, Fla., for 20 years.
She is survived her children, Michelle Johnson and Butch Blais, both of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Brian Blais and his wife, Lynn, of Johnston, R.I.; her two siblings, Rita Chartier and Jerry Lapierre; her three granddaughters, Erica Kimmel, Lindsey and Ashley Blais; and three great-grandchildren, William, Waylon and Ella Kimmel. She was predeceased by her siblings, Cam and Emile Lapierre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.