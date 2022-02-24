Cecile R. (Desmarais) Dupre, 94, of Woonsocket, died Feb. 23, 2022, in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of the late Rene Dupre. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Leonie (Brunelle) Desmarais.
Mrs. Dupre worked as an assembler for the former Uniroyal, Woonsocket. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, lecturer, and was a member of the funeral team.
She is survived by her daughter, Irene McDade, and her husband, Harold, of Northbridge, Mass.; her son, Gerard “Duke” Dupre, of Galax, Va.; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Janice Dube, and the sister of the late Lucien Desmarais, and Therese Landry.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Parish Food Pantry.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
