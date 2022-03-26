Charles C. Cost, 93, a North Scituate resident for 72 years, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Marian H. (Bush) Cost. Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late Leland M. and Mabel E. (Brown) Cost.
He was fire protection engineer for 32 years before retiring from the Grinnell Corp. He was a member of North Scituate Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. He was a member of the former Hamilton Lodge F&AM for over 60 years, the Scottish Rite Valley of Providence and Martha Washington Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. He was an avid camper and boater, a member of the Sunshine Wheelers Camping Club, the National Camping Travelers Club, RI Family Camping Association, a former member of the Wickford Yacht Club and the Clodhoppers Square Dance Club.
He was the father of Clifford Cost (Gail) of Foster, David Cost (Susan) of Chepachet, Brian Cost (Peggy) of North Scituate and Gordon Cost (Patricia) of North Scituate, Allison Thienel (Larry) of North Scituate. He was the brother of the late Robert L. Cost. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike (Rt.44) Greenville, Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service in North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 West Greenville Road, North Scituate, Monday April 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 or Scottish Rite Dyslexia Foundation, 2115 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905, will be appreciated.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
