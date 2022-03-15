Charles “Charlie” Fleurant, 73, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, at Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare, where he had been a resident since March 2020.
He retired in 2006 after working for Texas Instruments for over 25 years. Charlie spent the last 47 years as a member of the Knights of Columbus- Sullivan Council, where he served as a 4th Degree Knight, District Deputy, and was the state photographer. Charlie’s passion for photography went beyond the Knights of Columbus; he had his own photography business and took much pride in capturing and sharing the perfect shot!
Charlie loved spending time with his family. When his children were growing, he supported them as the Scout Master of his son’s Boy Scout troop and Troop Leader of his daughters’ Girl Scout troop, a fact he enjoyed surprising people with! He delighted in family time: games of Trivial Pursuit, where his family made him go last to ensure everyone had a chance to play, car drives to find the perfect clam roll or frozen banana, and cookouts were a few of his favorites! As he grew older, his love transcended to the next generation, overjoyed in the births and accomplishments of his grandchildren.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria (Riendeau), his daughters Lori Barden (Matthew) and Karen Horne (Jeffrey), his grandchildren William and Tanner Barden and Jacob and Samantha Horne, and his sister Antoinette Gendron (Paul). He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Jeannette (Gasse) Fleurant and his son, Peter Fleurant (2017).
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to celebrate Charlie’s life at calling hours on Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Charlie’s name to the American Diabetes Association at https://bit.ly/37jAulA.
