Charles "Charlie" N. Moreau, 70, of Railroad St., Lincoln, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Bayberry Commons, Pascoag, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of 49 years of Patricia (Gardella) Moreau.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 1:48 pm
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Marc W. and Gertrude (Labrie) Moreau, and stepson of the late Theresa Beauregard, he was a lifelong resident of Manville.
Mr. Moreau worked as a carpenter for Planned Environments Corporation before retiring.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Eric Moreau, and his wife, Laura, of Manville, and Greg Moreau, and his wife, Shana, of Lincoln; three sisters, Sue Brillon, and her husband, Paul, of Manville, Marguerite Grasso of Manville and Jacqueline Besaw of Manville; three brothers, Larry Moreau, and his wife, Sue, of Manville, Donald Moreau of North Smithfield, and Fr. Maurice Moreau, OFM, of Rutland, Vt.; his four special grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Paige Moreau, Reese Moreau, Riley Moreau and Wyatt Moreau; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late David Moreau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917, would be appreciated.
For the directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
