Charles “Danny” Ketchum went to heaven on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure. He was the husband for 40 years of Carol A. Dailey/Randall/Ketchum from Grenville and Harmony, R.I.
Danny, as he was known to friends and family, was a Navy Vietnam Veteran from 1972-1977. He served aboard USS America CVA-66. He was stationed at Little Creek, Va. He was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., but raised in Key West, Fla., where his father was born and raised.
He was the son of the late Rev. Charles Henry Ketchum Jr. and the late Mable Ethel Ketchum, originally from Hardwick, Vt. He was predeceased by his brother and two sisters and his precious son, Tommy Randall. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Carol, and daughter, Lori A. Marcil, of Greenville, R.I., and sister-in-law, Tammy A Dailey, also of Greenville, R.I. He is also survived but his loyal loving beagle, Henry.
He worked for USPS for 36 years until his massive stroke in Orlando, Fla., in 2017. He had also worked for other parts of the Federal government since his Navy days. He and Carol had for the last 15 years lived in Deltona, Fla., and were looking forward to moving back to Rhode Island this summer.
He had also worked at Providence PD&C as a maintenance manager and Brockton PD&C in Brockton, Mass. He was a United Methodist and non-denominational minister.
His cremation is from Beaches Funeral Home in Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and burial will take place at Acotes Hill Cemetery in the spring, where his son, Tommy, and eventually his wife will join him hopefully in years to come.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.